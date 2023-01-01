You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs) Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (136.7 vs 163.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 10.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Alienware X16 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 140 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance Alienware X16 +35% 9.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.