Dell Alienware X16 Launched: January 2023

Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%

Dimensions: 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm (14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware X16. Performance 77 Gaming 69 Display 52 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 91 Case 62 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware X16

Case Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% Side bezels 10.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 4

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1796 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10623 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1847 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16443 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes