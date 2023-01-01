Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware X16: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware X16

Dell Alienware X16
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%
  • Dimensions: 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm (14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware X16.
Performance
77
Gaming
69
Display
52
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Case
62
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware X16

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1796
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10623
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16443
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

