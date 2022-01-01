Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Alienware x14

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Dell G15 5511
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 151 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~64%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1736:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
Alienware x14 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1400
Alienware x14 +20%
1677
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
5965
Alienware x14 +72%
10255
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1437
Alienware x14 +15%
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
9304
Alienware x14 +53%
14246

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
G15 5511 +11%
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

