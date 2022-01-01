Dell G15 5511 vs Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
54
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 151 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~64%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1736:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.6%
|Response time
|35 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1400
Alienware x14 +20%
1677
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5965
Alienware x14 +72%
10255
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1437
Alienware x14 +15%
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9304
Alienware x14 +53%
14246
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.2 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1