You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 151 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~64% Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green White Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1736:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time 35 ms 7 ms Max. brightness G15 5511 250 nits Alienware x14 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G15 5511 1400 Alienware x14 +20% 1677 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G15 5511 5965 Alienware x14 +72% 10255 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) G15 5511 1437 Alienware x14 +15% 1649 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) G15 5511 9304 Alienware x14 +53% 14246

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G15 5511 +11% 7.12 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

