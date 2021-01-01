Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511: full specs and tests

Dell G15 5511

Dell G15 5511
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.9%
  • Dimensions: 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm (14.06" x 10.74" x 0.98")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G15 5511.
Performance
85
Gaming
66
Display
44
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
69
Case
53
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5511

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1394
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8990

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

