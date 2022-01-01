You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 48 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.6% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.9% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Inspiron 13 5310 +9% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88.4 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.