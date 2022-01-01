Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 5310
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm
11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 48 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.6% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.9% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 5310 +9%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88.4 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Promotion
