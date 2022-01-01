You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Green Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 600:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5425 250 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 14 5425 1276 Inspiron 14 5420 +14% 1451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 14 5425 +32% 5025 Inspiron 14 5420 3803

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5425 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5420 +78% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.