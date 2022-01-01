You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5425 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Silver, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5425 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 16 5620 +16% 1478 Inspiron 14 5425 1276 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 16 5620 3872 Inspiron 14 5425 +30% 5025

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5425 +89% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.