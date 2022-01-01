Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5620 or Inspiron 14 5425 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5620 vs Inspiron 14 5425

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5425
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Dell Inspiron 14 5425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and Inspiron 14 5425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5425
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5620
vs
Inspiron 14 5425

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 5620 +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5425
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5620
1.43 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5425 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
