Dell Inspiron 14 5425

Dell Inspiron 14 5425
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 5425.
Performance
55
Gaming
37
Display
38
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Case
91
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5425

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4950

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

