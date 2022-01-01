You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 66 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 66 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.3 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1551:1 657:1 sRGB color space 98.1% 56.2% Adobe RGB profile 69.1% 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% 38.6% Response time 46 ms 24 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2022) +60% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

