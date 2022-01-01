Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1).
Performance
54
Gaming
37
Display
38
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
90
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 657:1
sRGB color space 56.2%
Adobe RGB profile 38.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.6%
Response time 24 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3688

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

