Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|Response time
|25 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511 +59%
1080
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511 +20%
2322
1936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1982
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|No
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
