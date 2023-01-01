Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3480 or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3480 and Latitude 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3480
vs
Latitude 5430

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 500:1
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3480 +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5430
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3480 +19%
7141
Latitude 5430
6012
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3480 +23%
7206
Latitude 5430
5839
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

