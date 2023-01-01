Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3480 or Precision 3470 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3480 vs Precision 3470

52 out of 100
Dell Precision 3480
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 3470
Dell Precision 3480
Dell Precision 3470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3480 and Precision 3470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3470
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3480
vs
Precision 3470

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95-24.6 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82-0.97 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3480
400 nits
Precision 3470
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1665 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3470 +142%
3.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3470 and Precision 3480 or ask any questions
