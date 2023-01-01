Dell Precision 3480 vs Precision 3470 52 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Precision 3480 Dell Precision 3470

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3470 Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches 321.35 x 212 x 20.95-24.6 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82-0.97 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 3480 400 nits Precision 3470 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) T550 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1665 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Precision 3480 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3470 +142% 3.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

