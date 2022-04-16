Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5560 vs Latitude 7430

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
Dell Precision 5560
Dell Latitude 7430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (104 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7430
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5560 +70%
6840
Latitude 7430
4015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7430 and Precision 5560 or ask any questions
SRL 16 April 2022 16:20
upgrading from a Precision 5520 and Latitude 7420 has ~ the same processor speed, which is only true advantage of the Precision... so won't know what I am missing in the 5550... but would miss all the ports that come standard with the Latitude, and the latitude battery life, as well as GPU, is amazing.
