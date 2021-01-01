Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 5560

Dell Precision 5560
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~89%
  • Dimensions: 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm (13.56" x 9.07" x 0.73")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 5560.
Performance
87
Gaming
35
Display
42
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Case
77
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5560

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 344.4 mm (13.56 inches)
Height 230.3 mm (9.07 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89%
Side bezels 4.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7181
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9552

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x6W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 15 9500 vs Precision 5560
2. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Precision 5560
3. Precision 17 5760 vs Precision 5560

Comments

EnglishРусский