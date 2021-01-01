Surface Laptop 4 15 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 47.4 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~89% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 50 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits Precision 5560 +32% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 768 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 +128% 1.69 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x6W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.