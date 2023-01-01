Dell Precision 5570 vs Precision 3581
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|121.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|82.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|100 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1556
Precision 3581 +11%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7959
Precision 3581 +49%
11870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Precision 3581 +8%
1793
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12922
Precision 3581 +8%
13989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
