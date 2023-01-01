Dell Precision 5570 vs Precision 3581 60 out of 100 VS 57 out of 100 Dell Precision 5570 Dell Precision 3581

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 121.3% - Adobe RGB profile 82.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 +25% 500 nits Precision 3581 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 45 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 5570 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 3581 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.