Dell Precision 7680 vs Precision 5680 62 out of 100 VS 62 out of 100 Dell Precision 7680 Dell Precision 5680

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 83 against 66 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 83 against 66 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 142.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Precision 7680 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 5680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~87.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1300:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Precision 7680 500 nits Precision 5680 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 66 Wh 99.5 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 15.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 165 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 7680 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.6 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Precision 7680: - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration. - Max memory configuration: 128 GB through CAMM module, 64 GB via SODIMM.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.