Dell Precision 5770 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.2%

~90.2% Dimensions: 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm (14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Performance 75 Gaming 23 Display 37 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 98 Case 83

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5770

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No