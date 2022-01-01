Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5770: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 5770

Dell Precision 5770
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.2%
  • Dimensions: 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm (14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 5770.
Performance
75
Gaming
23
Display
37
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
98
Case
83
NanoReview Score
55
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5770

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2%
Side bezels 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Precision 5770 and Precision 17 5760
2. Precision 5770 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
3. Precision 5770 and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
4. Precision 5770 and Precision 5570

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский