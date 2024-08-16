Dell Precision 7770 vs Precision 5770
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
|374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches
|Area
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~90.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8550
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|2 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
