Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5630 or Inspiron 14 5430 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5630 vs Inspiron 14 5430

47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5630 and Inspiron 14 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.4 vs 139.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5630
vs
Inspiron 14 5430

Case

Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches		 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5630
1.43 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5430 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Inspiron 16 5630
2. Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or Inspiron 16 5630
3. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Inspiron 16 5630
4. Gram 17 (2023) or Inspiron 16 5630
5. XPS 17 9730 (2023) or Inspiron 16 5630
6. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Inspiron 14 5430
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Inspiron 14 5430
8. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Inspiron 14 5430
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Inspiron 14 5430
10. Gram 14 (2023) or Inspiron 14 5430
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5430 and Inspiron 16 5630 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский