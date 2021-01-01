Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
64 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +25%
500 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Razer Book 13 (2020)
3. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский