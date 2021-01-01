Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Latitude 5520

Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
Dell Latitude 5520
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

