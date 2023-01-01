Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.9 square inches) 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~88.4% Side bezels 4.4 mm 3.7 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 36.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 66% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits XPS 13 9310 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 52 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 218 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x2 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB 84.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.