Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs XPS 13 9310

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell XPS 13 9310
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.9 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 66%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
500 nits
XPS 13 9310
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 218 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +340%
10899
XPS 13 9310
2478
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +355%
14011
XPS 13 9310
3078
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +312%
3.46 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x2 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.4 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

