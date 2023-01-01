Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs XPS 13 9310
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.9 square inches)
- 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|218 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +41%
1741
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +340%
10899
2478
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +42%
1813
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +355%
14011
3078
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.4 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
