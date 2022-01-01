You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G9 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.8 mm

12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 2962:1 sRGB color space - 94.5% Adobe RGB profile - 71.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.2% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 830 G9 1000 nits EliteBook 830 G8 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 53 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 310 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance EliteBook 830 G9 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 830 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 71.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.3 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.