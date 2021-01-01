Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or EliteBook 830 G8 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs 830 G8

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 830 G8
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
HP EliteBook 830 G8
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 830 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.5 vs 107.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
EliteBook 830 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 307.6 mm (12.11 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 204.5 mm (8.05 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8
1000 nits
EliteBook 830 G8
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and HP EliteBook 840 G8
2. HP ENVY 14 (2021) and HP EliteBook 840 G8
3. HP 14 (2021) and HP EliteBook 840 G8
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and HP EliteBook 840 G8
5. HP ProBook 640 G8 and HP EliteBook 840 G8
6. HP 15 (2021) and HP EliteBook 840 G8
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and HP EliteBook 840 G8
8. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and HP EliteBook 840 G8
9. HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 and HP EliteBook 830 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 830 G8 and 840 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский