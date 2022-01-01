You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G9 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100 vs 109.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G9 1000 nits EliteBook 830 G9 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G9 +161% 3.686 TFLOPS EliteBook 830 G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

