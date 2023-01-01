Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 860 G10 or EliteBook 840 G10 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 860 G10 vs 840 G10

54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 860 G10
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G10
HP EliteBook 860 G10
HP EliteBook 840 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
38 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 860 G10 and 840 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G10
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 51.3 against 38 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (119.3 vs 139.5 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 860 G10
vs
EliteBook 840 G10

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 358.64 x 250.95 x 19.3 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches		 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm
12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~73.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 860 G10
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G10
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. EliteBook 840 G9 vs EliteBook 840 G10
2. EliteBook 830 G10 vs EliteBook 840 G10
3. EliteBook 1040 G9 vs EliteBook 840 G10
4. EliteBook 645 G9 vs EliteBook 840 G10
5. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs EliteBook 840 G10
6. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs EliteBook 860 G10
7. EliteBook 860 G9 vs EliteBook 860 G10
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs EliteBook 860 G10
9. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs EliteBook 860 G10
10. Gram 15 (2023) vs EliteBook 860 G10
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G10 and 860 G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский