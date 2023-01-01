Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) - 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G10 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm

12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches 299.97 x 214.88 x 19.3 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches Area 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~79.6% Side bezels 7 mm 6.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - Yes Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G10 250 nits EliteBook 830 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G10 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 830 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.