HP EliteBook 860 G10 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

VS
Display
Battery
86 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 860 G10 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 86 against 51.3 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 860 G10
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 358.64 x 250.95 x 19.3 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~88.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
EliteBook 860 G10
250 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 860 G10
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
