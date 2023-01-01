Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 51.3 Wh 76 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 86 against 51.3 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.5 square inches)

Case Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 358.64 x 250.95 x 19.3 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~88.9% Side bezels 7 mm 4.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness EliteBook 860 G10 250 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51.3 Wh 76 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 130 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance EliteBook 860 G10 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.