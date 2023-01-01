Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (105.1 vs 151.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm

Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 700:1 Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (2023) +60% 400 nits ENVY x360 14 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 320 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS ENVY x360 14 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

