HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs x360 14 (2023)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and x360 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (105.1 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
vs
ENVY x360 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches		 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 19.5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +60%
400 nits
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 320 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
