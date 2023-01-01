HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
- Dimensions: 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm (12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
37
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
71
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
51
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|700:1
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|320 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7258
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7160
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes