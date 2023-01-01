Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 14 (2023): full specs and tests

HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)

  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm (12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 14 (2023).
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
37
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
71
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
Area 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 700:1
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 320 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7258
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7160
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

