60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 64% sharper screen – 225 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 141.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2022)
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2022) +114%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

