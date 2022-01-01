HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 64% sharper screen – 225 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 141.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 230 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|636 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1751
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +8%
9037
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +30%
1905
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +62%
12978
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
