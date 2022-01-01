HP Omen 16 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
- Dimensions: 369 x 248 x 23 mm (14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches)
Review
Performance
81
Gaming
65
Display
34
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
64
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|636 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8957
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1853
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13443
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes