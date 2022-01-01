HP Omen 16 (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022

~78.1% Dimensions: 369 x 248 x 23 mm (14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches)

NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2022)

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 150 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1797 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8957 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1853 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13443

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 84.4 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes