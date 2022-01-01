Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022): full specs and tests

HP Omen 16 (2022)


  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
  • Dimensions: 369 x 248 x 23 mm (14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 (2022).
Performance
81
Gaming
65
Display
34
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
64
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)

Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 56 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8957
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1853
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13443

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84.4 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

