Dell G16 7630 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (159.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
|Area
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1916
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +21%
2314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13524
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +59%
21459
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1928
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +11%
2138
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18119
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +109%
37956
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
