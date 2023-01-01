Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72%
- Dimensions: 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm (14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
51
Display
63
Battery Life
52
Connectivity
69
Case
51
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|Area
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13311
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes