Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm

12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Rose gold Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 45.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Aspire 5 Spin 14 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Pavilion x360 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 922:1 sRGB color space - 57.4% Adobe RGB profile - 39.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.5% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 250 nits Aspire 5 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 343 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 5 Spin 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

