HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.6 against 45 watt-hours
- 125% sharper screen – 225 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.4 vs 131.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
