Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 3024 x 1964 Size 14.2 inches 14.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 254 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 67 / 96 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1344 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 64 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +31% 6.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

