Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 321.8 x 213.8 x 19.8 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.5% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits ProBook 445 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency - 4 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 2 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G8 614 ProBook 445 G8 +94% 1194 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 1169 ProBook 445 G8 +231% 3874

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 2.822 TFLOPS ProBook 445 G8 n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

