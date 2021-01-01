HP ProBook 640 G8 vs EliteBook 840 G8
HP ProBook 640 G8
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|322 mm (12.68 inches)
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|214 mm (8.43 inches)
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
EliteBook 840 G8 +8%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
EliteBook 840 G8 +61%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
