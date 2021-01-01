Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or EliteBook 840 G8 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.6 vs 130 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8
1000 nits
EliteBook 840 G8
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

