Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 840 G8

HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Launched: December 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm (12.73" x 8.45" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 840 G8.
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
50
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
76
Case
89
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9500
2. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400
3. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
4. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
5. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP ENVY 14 (2021)
6. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP 14 (2021)
7. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP ProBook 640 G8
8. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP 15 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский