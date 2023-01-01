MSI Cyborg 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (139.5 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
|400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.6%
|~69.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|68.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1195:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|60.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|58.9%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|120 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|787 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +3%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8781
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +28%
11235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1654
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +11%
1835
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10245
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +42%
14551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
