Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
MSI Cyborg 15
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (139.5 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~69.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 68.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1195:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 58.9%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 120 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 787 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1705
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +3%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
8781
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +28%
11235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1654
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +11%
1835
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
10245
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +42%
14551
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +42%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Crosshair 15 and Cyborg 15
2. MSI Sword 15 (2023) and Cyborg 15
3. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and MSI Cyborg 15
4. MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) and Cyborg 15
5. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and MSI Cyborg 15
6. MSI Vector GP68 (2023) and Cyborg 15
7. Dell Alienware X16 and MSI Cyborg 15
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Nitro 5 AN517-55
9. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 and Nitro 5 AN517-55
10. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 and MSI Cyborg 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский