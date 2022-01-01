HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs EliteBook 840 G9
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G9
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|170°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1543:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.6%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|311 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1612
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6091
EliteBook 840 G9 +14%
6932
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G9 +13%
1490
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5074
EliteBook 840 G9 +28%
6515
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
