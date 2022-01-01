Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G9 or ZBook Firefly 14 G9 – what's better?

HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Firefly 14 G9

62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
VS
54 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Firefly 14 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 95 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 141 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G9
vs
ZBook Firefly 14 G9

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~80.3%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 170°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1543:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.6%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150%
1000 nits
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 311 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709%
11.4 TFLOPS
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs HP EliteBook 860 G9
4. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Dell XPS 13 9315
6. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Fury 16 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский