HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm (12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Firefly 14 G9.
Performance
59
Gaming
34
Display
41
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
84
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 170°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1543:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6%
Response time 41 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 311 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6031
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1482
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

