Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 68 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.5 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm

12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 1543:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 14 G9 400 nits Elite Dragonfly G4 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 311 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 14 G9 1.41 TFLOPS Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

