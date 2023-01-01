HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Firefly 16 G10
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
- Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 95 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
|368.7 x 250.9 x 19.9 mm
14.52 x 9.88 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|910 cm2 (141 inches2)
|925 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|9.2 mm
|12 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 200 / 230 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|710 / 755 grams
|310 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +20%
9282
7714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1745
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7471
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v2.0
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|88.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.4 x 8.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
