Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~85.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 42.4 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1829:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 96.7% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 63.1% Response time 29 ms 34 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87.3 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

